Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 113.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

