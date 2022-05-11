Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

TPVG stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

