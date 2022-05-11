Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPRT. Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oportun Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

