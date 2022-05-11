Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.17 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,799. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.