Opium Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $295,854.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00566731 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,949.38 or 2.10107159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.60 or 0.07123748 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

