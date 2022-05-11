Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

OPNT traded down $6.89 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 12,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

