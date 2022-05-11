OpenOcean 1-Day Volume Tops $3.79 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $3.79 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00558527 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.92 or 2.06635869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.41 or 0.07201468 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

