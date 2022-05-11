Opal (OPAL) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Opal has a market capitalization of $70,053.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Opal

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

