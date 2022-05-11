Ontology Market Cap Tops $233.90 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $233.90 million and $81.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00287971 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

