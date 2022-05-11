OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OneSpan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OneSpan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in OneSpan by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 2,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,901. The company has a market capitalization of $443.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

