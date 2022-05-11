ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,408 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of ONEOK worth $56,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

NYSE OKE opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.