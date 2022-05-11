OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

OCFT remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,762,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,804. The company has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 95,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

