Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $88.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after buying an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after buying an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

