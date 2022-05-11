OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $204.55 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00009873 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $435.54 million and approximately $204.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00202557 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

