Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.