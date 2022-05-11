OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 53,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

NYSEARCA:KAPR opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.