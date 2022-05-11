OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA:MMIN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

