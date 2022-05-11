OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

