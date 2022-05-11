OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 15.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.