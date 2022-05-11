OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 15.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.
Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.