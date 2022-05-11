OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,035,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,654,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,632,000 after buying an additional 448,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 135,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27.

