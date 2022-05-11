OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.55 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

