OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.47% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.