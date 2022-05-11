OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEZU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

