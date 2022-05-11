OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 44,225 Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of XVOL stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.67.

