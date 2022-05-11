OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after buying an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 465.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

