Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $855,962.44

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 37.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $855,962.44 and $937,733.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

