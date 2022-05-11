ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ODP. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. 559,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,991. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ODP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ODP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

