Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,115,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,328,848. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,555,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 241,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.