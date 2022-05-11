NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,165 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $176.64. 24,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.70. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

