NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,274.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,570.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,073.49. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,224.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

