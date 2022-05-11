Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NAD opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

