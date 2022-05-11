Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE JPS opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.