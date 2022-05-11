Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JPS opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

