Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,496. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 147,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

