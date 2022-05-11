Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NXN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.