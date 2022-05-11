Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NMCO stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

