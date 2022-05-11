Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 82.7% in April

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 13,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,016. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.