Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,217. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

