Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $955.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

