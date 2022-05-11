NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 402,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. NuGene International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

