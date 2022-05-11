NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.17

NuCypher (NU) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $121.92 million and $13.70 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

