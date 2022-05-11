Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,811.32 or 1.00063910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104856 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

