Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

