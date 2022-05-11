Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.69 to $0.73 EPS.
NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
NOVT opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
