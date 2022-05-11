Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.69 to $0.73 EPS.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NOVT opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

