Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 198,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 610,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

