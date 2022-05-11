Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 23.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

