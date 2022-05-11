North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NRT stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,708.07% and a net margin of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

