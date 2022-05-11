North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$300,011.34 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at C$900,034.02.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.21 per share, with a total value of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00.

TSE:NOA opened at C$15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.71. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.