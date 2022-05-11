Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.03. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nortech Systems (Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.