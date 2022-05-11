Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

