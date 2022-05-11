Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordson were worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Nordson by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.17. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,893. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.40. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.